ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is still waiting for guidance on vaccines before determining expanded hours for its COVID-19 vaccine clinic when people are eligible to start receiving boosters.
The Food and Drug Administration has recommended a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people who have weakened immune systems. That's already happening.
In addition, it is being recommended that a booster be given for all others to help prolong their protection from their vaccines.
"If your physician recommends, we are actually signing people up (for a third dose)," said Alicia Walsh, administrator with the Steuben County Health Department.
A third shot is a third dose that’s needed when a person’s immune response likely hasn’t responded fully to the vaccine after the first doses, which happens for many whom are seriously immunocompromised. This can include people with a variety of health conditions, such as cancer patients or those who have received an organ transplant.
The FDA on Aug. 12 expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to include third shots for those with weakened immune systems. These people are now eligible to receive a third dose without a prescription. For now, the third shot is simply another dose of whichever vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) an individual initially received.
This week the FDA granted full approval for use of the Pfizer vaccine in fighting COVID-19.
A booster, on the other hand, is a third dose that’s needed to help prolong protective immunity in someone who responded fully after the first two doses but there’s evidence that protection is waning after some time. The recommendation for boosters was also just recently.
Walsh said it is expected that people will start being eligible for boosters in late September. The recommendation from health officials is that the booster be administered eight months after one receives the second dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Walsh said she expected vaccines will get approval for children ages 5-11 sometime early next year. Published reports have said such approval will probably be rolled out under emergency use authorization and at a lesser dosage than what is given for adults.
The Pfizer vaccine has full approval for people 16 and older and is still under emergency authorization for children 12-15.
Now that Pfizer BioNTech has full use approval from the FDA, the vaccine has been allowed to use a brand name, and it's called Comirnaty, published reports say. The Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID vaccine is the same as it has been, the only difference is that it has a name.
