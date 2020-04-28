FREMONT — There’s a new addition at the Fremont Town Park.
And as soon as Memorial Day rolls around and COVID-19 restrictions lift, the splash pad that has been built at the park will be open for use.
The splash pad, said clerk-treasurer Kathy Parsons, has been a work in progress since late 2018.
“The town decided in late 2018 to start the process of installing a splash pad for community use,” Parsons said.
By spring 2019, the equipment had arrived and the installation process began.
“We ran into a few glitches during the construction phase in 2019, putting the finishing touches on in the spring of 2020,” she said.
The splash pad is now nearly completed and will soon be ready for use.
Parsons said a big reason the town decided on a splash pad was to add another free recreational outlet for the town in the summer months.
“We wanted to have the addition to our park offerings, giving the young people in our community a free recreational outlet in the summer months each year,” she said.
Once COVID-19 restrictions ease and Memorial Day rolls around, the plan is to have the splash pad open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day.
