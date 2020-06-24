ANGOLA — Due to misunderstandings that occurred with The Herald Republican’s publication Saturday of a simplified explanation of visitation rules at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, below is a synopsis of the policy currently in place due to safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cameron’s visitation rules apply to the hospital, Urgent Care and all clinics.
Here is the policy, which can also be found in more detail at cameronmch.com under the Resources tab:
• If patient is a minor or incapacitated adult, one designated parent/guardian or a patient caregiver per visit will be allowed.
• A single designated partner or primary caretaker for mothers delivering babies. No visitors under age 18, which includes siblings of a newborn.
• In end-of-life situations, patients are limited to one visitor at a time. Visitors are not permitted to see patients if they exhibit any respiratory illness symptoms (coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever, etc.). Visitors are not permitted if they have traveled internationally within the past 14 days.
In addition, individuals coming to an outpatient center or physician’s office will be restricted to a single visitor responsible for transportation, and if that person is not needed for communication purposes, they should remain in their vehicle while the patient is being cared for. That individual should carry a cell phone for support communications.
The hospital also encourages people to use FaceTime, Skype and phone calls to visit with loved ones in the hospital. Should you need assistance with this, let a staff member know.
Non-essential hospital entrances have been closed. Additional screening is being performed at entry points.
People who believe they have symptoms of COVID-19 should call Cameron Hospital’s Resource Line, 667-5555. People may also call the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500, or their healthcare provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.