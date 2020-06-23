ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners decided to hire the Fort Wayne law firm Barnes & Thornburg to help the county secure funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act as administered by Indiana government.
Jacob German of Barnes & Thornburg said he and a fellow attorney from the firm would work with county officials to help them identify funds that were direct or related expenditures from the COVID-19 pandemic that could qualify for reimbursement through the CARES Act.
“This is a complicated process,” German said.
Approximately $300 million has been set aside for local government to receive financial assistance. German said Steuben County could receive up to $1.2 million though the program.
Barnes & Thornburg will be paid a flat fee of $5,000 for the work. If the money is not used, it goes back to the federal government.
“We want you guys to be in the best position coming out of COVID-19,” German said. “We want to roll up our sleeves and get the most money possible for the county.”
The funds would be for expenses incurred between March and the end of the year.
German gave a few examples of how the county could receive reimbursements. For example, say the county spent $1,000 on new computers through an expenditure that had been budgeted for the year. That money would not qualify for reimbursement through the program. But if the county spent $4,000 on technology so those computers could be used by employees who were working from home during the state shutdown, that would be a qualified expense eligible for reimbursement.
