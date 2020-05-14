KENDALLVILLE — Area health care leaders joined Angie Kidd, director of Common Grace Ministries, earlier this week for a short 30-minute COVID-19 Forum, part of the Noble New Way movement.
The virtual forum was uploaded to YouTube and has been shared on Facebook sites around Noble County.
The forum featured Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County Health Officer; Jamie Walker, director of Lutheran Life Villages; and Carrie Baker and Audrey Paul from Parkview Noble Hospital.
The forum began with a local overview from Gaff, before hearing updates from Walker and the two representatives from Parkview Noble Hospital.
Lutheran Life Villages has been one of two senior living facilities in the county that have been battling COVID-19 outbreaks.
“I think we have seen the worst,” Walker said.
She said the facility currently has one unit with residents past the 21 day isolation phase, which is in the recovery phase. The facility has two other units, which are in various phases of that process.
“This has been the worst thing I have ever faced,” Walker said. “By the grace of God we are making things work.”
She said all residents of the senior living facility were tested with 50% of them being asymptomatic.
The facility has also tested employees, with the majority of them coming back negative.
Baker, a nurse leader at Parkview Noble Hospital, said the facility is still seeing its fair share of patients, with symptoms that continue to change.
Baker and Paul said the nursing staff has stepped up everyday since the beginning of the pandemic.
“I see some of the best nursing staff stepping up right now,” Paul said. “Everyone is filling in where needed.”
Walker echoed the same sentiments about her staff.
She said the facility is currently utilizing one leased employee from Parkview Hospital and employees from other Lutheran Life Villages facilities have stepped up to help.
Gaff said the stay-at-home order that was put in place by Gov. Eric Holcomb helped to keep the numbers down in Noble County. The majority of the cases have been traced back to Lutheran Life Villages and Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
He said there was a mini outbreak in Ligonier, which was part of a family unit. Those patients were treated at Goshen Hospital.
As the state works through its reopening plan, Gaff said nothing has changed with the virus.
“We just have more experience with it,” he said. “We have no reason to think opening back up society is going to have different results.”
He said if we are lucky the novel coronavirus will go through seasonal changes as we see with influenza, which could slow the spread during the summer months.
As we open up Gaff encourages local residents to continue with social distancing, staying 6 feet away from others while out in public and remember the good hygiene rules. He also said wearing a mask is the best way to protect those around you when out in public, because it protects others in the community.
“In times like this your friends and neighbors come through,” he said. “The biggest asset in the world is other people. That is the reason I live here and why I raised my children here.”
In closing Kidd said the generosity of Noble County residents has been overwhelming during this pandemic.
The entire video can be viewed online at youtu.be/r3IArwdf15I a link has also been posted to the Kendallville Public Library’s Facebook page.
