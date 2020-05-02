ANGOLA —First Federal Savings Bank of Angola is going to reopen its lobby to business on Monday in accordance with Indiana's "Back on Track" guidelines announced Friday by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"First Federal Savings Bank of Angola is continually monitoring the impact of COVID-19," said Scott Gruner, bank president and CEO. "We are committed to the health and safety of our employees, customers and community. Therefore, we believe it is the responsible decision to reopen our bank lobby at this time with restrictions and limitations out of an abundance of caution."
First Federal's five-lane drive-up will continue to be fully-staffed in anticipation of increased traffic, Gruner said.
Restrictions and limitations in the banking lobby may include:
• North entrance to remained locked to control customer traffic.
• Receptionist to allow a target of 10 customers in the bank at a time. Only those conducting bank business should be in the bank.
• A maximum of three teller windows will be open at a time, with controlled traffic and signage.
• No more than two customer service offices will be occupied at a time.
• The loan department’s entrance will be open with controlled traffic and signage.
• Maintain social distancing at all times. No handshakes, just kind greetings.
While staff is being encouraged to wear masks, they are not required. They are also not required but are requested of customers.
The bank also encourages customers to use electronic options to conduct their banking.
Customers can access their accounts 24 hours a day with First Federal's NetTeller online banking, its mobile banking app and telephone banking at 877-270-9990.
Customers not currently enrolled in NetTeller should visit First Federal's website to access information to get signed up at ffsbangola.com. Customers must be signed up for NetTeller to utilize the mobile banking app.
For assistance, people may call the bank's customer service department by calling 665-7556.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.