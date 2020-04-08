ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is reporting the first death from COVID-19.
The person, who was over age 60, died Tuesday while hospitalized in an Allen County hospital. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws, the Health Department said.
The health department also was notified of two COVID-19 positive test results for Steuben County residents between Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We have been in communications with the patients and the Indiana State Department of Health epidemiologist to identify and monitor any close contacts. No additional information about the patients will be released due to patient privacy laws," the Health Department said.
As of Wednesday, Indiana has recorded 203 deaths from COVIID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. In the four-county area, all but DeKalb County has recorded one death apiece.
A “close contact” is a presumptive positive COVID-19 individual. A presumptive positive individual may be asymptomatic, but could be a carrier of the coronavirus and does not require testing. All presumptive positive COVID-19 individuals are required to quarantine for 14 days and remain in contact with the Steuben County Health Department.
These presumptive positive individuals are identified through a case investigation, but not included in the official count for Steuben County.
The Health Department urges people to continue to be diligent with the following measures to ensure exposure remains low:
• Stay at home.
• Monitor for fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Maintain social distancing of 6 feet.
• Wash your hands frequently.
"Please stay home now, so we may gather later," the notice sasid.
If you have any questions about coronavirus or COVID-19, please contact the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000 Ext. 1500. People who think they might have symptoms should contact their healthcare provider and not go directly to a clinic, hospital or doctor's office. They should first call the COVID-19 Resource Line at 667-5555, which is staffed 24 hours a day.
