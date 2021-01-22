INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County reported one new death from COVID-19 on Friday, even as local and statewide virus activity continues to run lower lately.
The death marks the 62nd overall in LaGrange County but just the second so far in 2021.
LaGrange County's new death occurred on Wednesday and was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic information provided by the state.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 19 among people in their 70s and 35 people who were 80 or older.
LaGrange County saw large impact from COVID-19 at the end of 2020, with 18 deaths in November and 20 more in December, but that has slowed to a near stop so far in January, with just two deaths during the month.
LaGrange County isn't alone in that measure. With the exception of Steuben County that has seen higher death numbers this January, DeKalb County has had three deaths this month after 49 in the two months prior and Noble County had logged two after 17 in November and December.
Case counts have also dropped sharply in LaGrange County — the county doesn't do much testing so it's never logged a huge number of cases despite having very high positivity suggesting that many cases may circulate undetected — but numbers have fallen off from what they were recently.
LaGrange County has the lowest per-capita testing rate in the state by far, but has the highest deaths per-capita rate in the four-county area.
The slowdown in LaGrange County, however, has mirrored a wider slowdown in both northeast Indiana and across the state as a whole.
On Friday, Indiana reported 3,489 cases of COVID-19, the lowest amount on a Friday since Oct. 30.
The case count came on continued high testing of more than 52,000 total tests, resulting in a one-day positivity return of 6.65%. That's the 11th-straight day under 10% and third in a row under 7%.
The statewide positivity benchmark is under 5%, a number that the state was running triple of just weeks ago but is now rapidly making progress toward again.
Indiana logged 49 deaths, a bit lower than the daily average this month as death counts continue to fall compared to the end of 2020. The state is averaging 62 deaths per day this month, down from 79 per day average in December but still higher than 45 per day in November.
Hospitalization numbers statewide have continued to drop, showing a sharper decline to 2,151 total patients in care across the state. Indiana has seen consistent improvement since hitting a peak on Nov. 30, with that improvement accelerating over the last two weeks.
Patient numbers are still double what they were prior to COVID-19 activity surging starting in October, but have dropped nearly 38% since that all-time high.
Hospitalization numbers in northeast Indiana have been even better, dropping 61% since their all-time peak on Dec. 1. At 175 patients in care, that's still higher than averages of around 75-100 patients seen prior to the fall surge, but it's been much improved compared to days when there were quadruple the number of patients in treatment.
Locally, case counts ticked up by a little larger margins on Friday, but still well below the increases seen in November and December.
Noble County added 29 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, followed by DeKalb County with 17, Steuben County with 15 and LaGrange County at 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.