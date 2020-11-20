LAGRANGE — The new LaGrange COVID-19 testing center is up and running.
Staff finished setting up the center Thursday afternoon in an unused portion of a county owned building not far from the LaGrange Town Hall. The building is home to Parkview LaGrange Hospital ambulances and EMS crews.
The center, located at 982 North Townline Road, LaGrange, is operated by the LaGrange County Department of Health, and staffed by employees of Vantage Point Consulting. Vantage Point now manages four COVID-19 sites including those in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties.
The COVID-19 tests are provided free of charge, and it’s hoped those results will help state and local health care professional get a better understanding of just how wide spread the virus in the community.
LaGrange County is considered a COVID-19 hotspot by the state. As of Thursday, data showed LaGrange County with a 7-day all tests positivity rate of 29.97%, the highest in Indiana. Health care professionals use positivity rates to gauge how quickly the virus is spreading through a community. It’s hoped that by having a free testing site in LaGrange County, more people will get tested, and that will allow health care officials to identify where the virus is spreading, and be able to take measures to help slow the community spread of the disease.
The cost of operating the center has been paid using a grant awarded to LaGrange County by the State Department of Health. The tests consist of a nasopharyngeal swab inserted in each side of the nasal cavity of a patient by a qualified staff member. The material collected on those swabs will be tagged, isolated and finally couriered to an Indiana Department of Health laboratory each day for analysis. Typically, it will take about three to five days to learn those results, although Troy Jester, president of Vantage Point Consulting, said the high volume of testing now being done by the staff has increased wait times for results to six or seven days.
The test is free and available to anyone. Face masks are required to enter the building, and social distancing will be enforced. Jester said the testing will take about 10 minutes for patients who pre-registered for an appointment. Pre-registering, he added, prevents long lines at the test site, lets the center know how many people to expect that day and helps maintain proper social distancing.
“We have varied the time at the sites to allow more people to be tested at various times,” he explained. “We also want to push to the public to make an appointment online and complete the registration process prior to coming to the test site. This will help minimize lines at the test site and help to maintain distancing.”
The test is free and available to everyone regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 years old can be tested, but only with parental consent.
Walk-ins are welcome, but will those arrived without pre-registering will spend more time at the testing site as they will be required to provide staff with all the required contact information the state requires before a test can begin. Those with appointments will be given priority over walk-ins, Jester said. The center can handle about 100 people a day.
The LaGrange testing center will be open Monday, Tuesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Jester said all information gathered prior to the test is safe and secure. Test results will be sent by text, although other accommodations will be made for people without smartphones.
Those taking the test will be encouraged to self-quarantine as much as possible while they await their test results. Those testing positive will be contacted by the state with additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.