KENDALLVILLE — Students won't have to mask up at school for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
That could ultimately change if COVID-19 surges back or if the state requires it again, but for now, students won't have to wear one unless they want to.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Ann Linson discussed the state of COVID-19 restrictions in schools. While masks were mandated in schools for students and staff during the 2020-21 school year per executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb, that requirement expires at the end of this month as Holcomb is planning to let the state's emergency health declaration lapse.
As part of his final set of executive orders, Holcomb indicated decisions about school reopening in fall would be left up to individual school districts.
"It's left up the school board to make a decision what those restrictions will be," Linson said.
Linson recommended that East Noble go mask-optional for the fall.
Linson said she reached out to about 30 different school districts to see what they were doing for 2021-22 and of the 19 that responded before Wednesday's meeting, all 19 have either already decided to have masks be optional or will be doing so at their July meetings.
"I didn't find any districts that were not doing that," Linson said.
Linson noted that current COVID-19 activity is very low in Noble County and across the state.
Cases in Indiana have hit record lows this summer. Cases were low in summer 2020, too, but then spiked in fall and winter as colder weather set back in.
Whether seasonality is part of why cases are so low right now is unclear, but the situation this fall is likely to be different with the main difference between 2020 and 2021 being vaccines are now in use.
Noble County's vaccination rate is lagging most of Indiana — about 35% of Noble County residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, making Noble County one of the lower rates among Indiana's 92 counties, and about 12% behind the statewide average — but adults and older students have the opportunity to protect themselves if they choose.
So far, statewide, about 13% of Hoosiers age 12-15 are fully vaccinated, while 28.5% of those age 16-19 are. Hoosiers 12-15 only became eligible for vaccines in mid-May, so some are still in the process of waiting for their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Children younger than 12 aren't yet able to get any of three vaccines being utilized in the U.S., because none of the three have been trialed and granted emergency use authorization for those youngsters yet. That means that younger students will remain susceptible to contracting the virus, although children generally do not suffer severe illness and deaths are exceptionally rare at that age group.
East Noble is hosting its own vaccine clinic on Monday at East Noble Middle School for students 12 and older, or technically anyone in the county, to come get a shot.
Linson noted that vaccines are not being required for any student or staff members, but the district is highly encouraging people to get immunized.
While masks may be optional, it's likely quarantines won't be for students known to be positive for the virus and close exposures.
Schools saw relatively few actual cases in their buildings in the 2020-21 school year and little peer-to-peer transmission from inside the buildings, but quarantines caused when someone was positive for the virus and the number of people they exposed were a major disrupting force during the year.
Linson reminded the public that students and staff who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would not have to quarantine if exposed to a person with an active infection, which parents and students should consider heading into the new school year.
