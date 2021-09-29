INDIANAPOLIS — After three months, county ratings measuring spread of COVID-19 improved compared to the week before.
This week's small improvement marked the first time in 13 weeks that ratings got better, although most of the state still continues to see metrics indicating high spread.
Still, the situation is improving at the moment.
County COVID-19 ratings improved, with four counties in yellow representing moderate spread, up from just one a week ago, while the number of counties in the worst red rating representing very high spread dropped from 25 to 13 this week.
That leave the majority of the state in orange, high spread, with 75 of 92 counties at that level.
No counties are rated blue, the best rating, representing low spread of the virus. Indiana hasn't had a county in blue since Aug. 11.
The statewide improvement breaks a streak of weekly degradation in the ratings. Back on June 30, 86 counties were rated blue for low spread before the arrival of the delta variant launched Indiana into another major surge.
That surge in new COVID-19 activity broke about mid-September and cases, positivity and hospitalizations have started to decline recently.
Locally, the color-coded ratings didn't change from a week ago, with LaGrange County still in red and the other three counties remaining in orange.
LaGrange County did improve slightly compared to a week ago despite holding the red rating for a second consecutive week.
Cases dropped a little to 219 per 100,000 from 267 per 100,000 last week, while positivity was down slightly to 15.61% from 16.01% last week.
Counties turn red when both cases exceed 200 per 100,000 and positivity rises above 15%, so a drop below the threshold in either metric would put LaGrange County back into orange next week.
Other local counties remained orange for another week, where they've been stuck for most of the delta-driven surge this summer.
Noble County saw a sizable drop in cases to 297 per 100,000 down from 500 a week ago, but positivity was up slightly to 13.57% from 12.33% last week.
DeKalb County stays orange but remains close to the red border. Cases were up to 439 per 100,000 from 404 a week ago, while positivity was similar at 13.86% compared to 14.11% the previous week.
Steuben County saw a drop in cases to 398 per 100,000 from 468 per 100,000 last week and positivity was up to 10.9% from 9.16% last week.
Indiana's turned a corner after seeing cases spiking throughout the summer.
Cases had peaked over 4,000 per day but have since dropped to about 2,600 per day average recently. Positivity has fallen from over 8% to under 7% more recently, also indicating a retreat in new virus activity.
Hospitalizations hit nearly 2,700 total during the surge at its recent high, but are down 2,129 patients in care as of Tuesday.
Deaths remain high, averaging about 59 per day reported over the last week.
Indiana crossed 15,000 total deaths from COVID-19 since March 2020, representing about 1.6% of all Hoosiers known to have contracted the disease, with known-case death rates significantly higher for older people and significantly lower for the young.
Known-case death rates sit at 20%, 1 in 5, for Hoosiers age 80 and older, while just 0.013%, about 1 in 7,700 for those younger than 30.
Indiana's vaccination rate remains at about 57% for eligible Hoosiers age 12 and older.
That overall rate also hides an age disparity — people 70 and older are vaccinated at about 80% and higher, while less than 45% of the population younger than 40 is fully vaccinated.
