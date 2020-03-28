MIDDLEBURY — Jayco donated several units to a local health care facility and area first responders in an effort to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Bend Clinic has received two Seismic 4125 toy haulers from Jayco to serve as additional space for pediatric immunizations outside of the clinic with the goal of keeping kids safe during the pandemic. Toy haulers provide the space needed as well as the ability to ventilate the unit easily by opening up the unit using the rear ramp door.
Kelly Macken-Marble, chief executive officer for The South Bend Clinic, said, “This really is a game-changer for us. The donation of these two units will help keep our teams and patients as safe as possible.”
The South Bend Clinic has the units set up and ready to receive patients.
Jayco also donated one unit to the Middlebury Fire Department to use as a quarantine space should one of their firefighters become infected.
“These are unprecedented times but we’re all in this together,” said Derald Bontrager, president and chief executive officer for Jayco. “We value and appreciate what our health care workers and first responders are going to be doing for our community over the coming weeks and want to help them during this time of great need.”
