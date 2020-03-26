ANGOLA — In response to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, Cameron Hospital is opening a temporary clinic for respiratory illness only.
The clinic is accessed through the back entrance of the urgent care building, 1381 N. Wayne St., keeping the front entrance open for other non-respiratory urgent needs and moving occupational medicine patients to the front starting Thursday.
This will allow staff to better manage potential COVID-19 patients and patients with other signs and symptoms of respiratory disease with a dedicated space and processes to expedite evaluations and decisions about further care. It will also help keep potentially infected people away from those who likely are not.
Dr. Charles MacLean, medical director at Cameron Urgent Care, is leading the effort to create the temporary clinic as part of multiple steps being taken by Cameron to “flatten the curve” of infection in the county.
Such steps are designed to slow the spread and reduce a surge of sick patients that could overwhelm the health care system.
This dedicated clinic will reduce potential exposure in suspected cases to others who may have totally different urgent care and-or general medical needs. It also takes pressure off the emergency department.
Due to limited resources, no walk-in evaluations will be offered at the respiratory clinic. Healthy people should not come at all and those with mild or moderate symptoms must be assessed by calling the Cameron resource line, 667-5555 to obtain an appointment before coming to the clinic. It is important to understand that this is by appointment only and that you can only obtain an appointment through the resource line.
Testing capability is limited and is reserved for those who are severely ill and meet testing guidelines.
As a precautionary measure, the respiratory clinic will not have a waiting room. Patients will be waiting in their cars and those with an appointment should expect to possibly wait an extended period of time.
All other non-respiratory urgent care and occupational medicine patients are directed to go to the front entrance of the Cameron Urgent Care location for normal triage and treatment.
Respiratory clinic hours will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
