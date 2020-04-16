ANGOLA — Today’s afternoon pasta meal delivery that started as an Angola Middle School brainchild is expanding its offering this week.
The meals, delivered on the two northern quadrants on the Public Square, will include pizza complements of Angola Domino’s Pizza owner Jeff Reiniche and cake thanks to Angola High School.
Distribution starts today at 4 p.m.
“It’s just a goodwill deal,” said Johnny Sutton, owner of Sutton’s Deli, which along with Monument Pizza prepare the pasta meals.
This will be the fourth weekend for the meal give away designed to help folks dealing with COVID-19 shutdowns. People drive through the two quadrants and pick up a package of pasta that’s ready to bake off in the home oven.
Each package contains eight servings. Between the two restaurants, 100 pasta packages per quadrant totaling 800 servings are distributed, first come, first served.
Sutton said the pizza, partly cooked so they can be warmed up at home, will be divided up, 50 per quadrant.
People are going to be allowed to receive pizza, pasta or both. The cake from Angola High School is from an event canceled due to COVID-19.
Each week a different group has sponsored the cost of the meals. This week’s meal is being paid for by Steuben County United Way.
Other individuals and entities are lining up to donate funds to keep the meals going a few more weeks at least.
The meals are prepared by the staffs of Sutton’s Deli and Monument Pizza on a volunteer basis then packaged in aluminum foil containers that are ready to be popped into the oven. The two restaurants allow their paid staff to help create the meals as part of their giving back to the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
