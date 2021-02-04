Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off late, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. Low 13F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.