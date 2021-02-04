INDIANAPOLIS — Local nursing homes had very little impact from COVID-19 recently, as outbreaks that ravaged some facilities at the end of 2020 have essentially stopped.
Just five facilities had cases of any kind and only two of those involved resident cases. There were no new deaths reported from nursing homes on the week.
For the week ended Jan. 27 — long-term care facility data lags a week — Orchard Pointe nursing home in Kendallville had six new residents cases, which was the biggest case increase in the region on the week.
Other than that, The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler had two new resident cases, Betz Nursing home in Auburn had two staff cases and Life Care Center of LaGrange and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville each had one new staff case.
Other facilities reported no new cases on the week.
In total, the 17 nursing homes in the four-county area have reported 555 resident cases all-time, at least 115 resident deaths and 297 staff cases.
The death rate among known cases from nursing homes in the four-county area is approximately 21%. That matches the statewide known-case death rate, with a total of 4,923 nursing home resident deaths among 23,451 total cases.
Cases and deaths in nursing homes across the state have dropped off dramatically since peaks in mid-December.
On Dec. 6, the state was averaging 212 cases per day out of nursing homes, which has fallen to 51 of as Jan. 27. Deaths peaked at 41 per day from Dec. 14-19, but have since fallen to 12 per day average as of Jan. 27.
At its best points, nursing homes had been reporting just 10 cases per day and three deaths per day, so despite the improvement there's still some progress to be made.
Nursing homes have been a priority for vaccinations, with nursing home staff and nursing home residents being in the top priority group for vaccines.
Staff members have been eligible since mid-December — although there's been some reports that uptake among staff, especially non-medical support staff, has been low — while residents have been getting vaccinated through a partnership with pharmacies.
The state has prioritized vaccinating its oldest resident first as more than 93% of all deaths have come from people 60 years old and older.
Right now, the state has opened vaccinations to any Hoosier 65 years old and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.