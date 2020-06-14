AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Sunday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The most cases reported in the county on a single day, they raise the total to 114.
The patients’ ages range from 37 to 82, with seven reported to be recovering at home. The health department had no information on the status of the other five.
DeKalb County now has seen 45 new cases in the past seven days and 76 new cases since June 1, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 112 of its 114 virus patients. The average age of those 112 patients is 42 years. Only 21 are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only six of the 114 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
On Thursday, the second death of a DeKalb County patient was reported — an 82-year-old woman had been hospitalized earlier in the week. DeKalb County’s only other death from the coronavirus was a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne.
