INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County recorded one new death on Monday, taking the county to 36 overall since March.
It was the only new death logged in the four-county area over Sunday and Monday's reports, as new local deaths have slowed a bit after dozens throughout November.
The new death in LaGrange County reflected in Monday's Indiana State Department of Health daily COVID-19 update occurred on Saturday and was a person in their 60s.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 50s, four deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 17 people who were 80 or older.
Deaths in the four-county area have slowed a bit compared to recent weeks. After logging 70 deaths between Oct. 21 and Nov. 30, the region had had just three in the first five days of December, an improvement.
Statewide, Indiana logged 5,661 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, nearly identical to last Monday. Sunday's total of 6,598 was higher than a week ago, although not the biggest Sunday the state has ever seen.
Case counts have come back up after a short lull around the Thanksgiving holiday, but have no shown signs of peaking to new all-time highs yet. Case counts were very high at the end of last week — posting some of the biggest numbers of all time but short of breaking records — so the state has not shown signs that it's turned a corner yet.
Health officials have expressed concerns that the state could see even more surging in cases after the holiday, but such fears have not materialized more than a week out of Thanksgiving.
Statewide deaths did drop over the weekend to lower-than-average numbers, with 34 deaths on Sunday and 42 on Monday. Deaths have been at their highest point ever recently and lower numbers on Sunday and Monday are typical. Tuesdays typically have the biggest death counts of the week as reporting catches up from over the weekend.
Indiana continues to see slightly improved hospitalization numbers, with 3,214 total people in treatment for COVID-19. That's a slight increase from 3,189 the day before, but still down from the record high of 3,460 on Nov. 30.
Hospitalization in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, have also come down slightly in recent days.
Locally, case counts continued to increase with Noble County added 103 cases over the two-day period, Steuben County adding 72, DeKalb County increasing 70 and LaGrange County increasing 32 cases.
No other counties reported new deaths on Monday. Noble County remains at 50 overall, DeKalb County at 38 and Steuben County at 16.
