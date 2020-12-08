AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,354 since the start of the pandemic and 389 in the first eight days of December.
Monday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; six between ages 11-20; eight from 21-30 years of age; nine between 31-40; five who are 41-50 years old; four who are 51-60; one who is 61-70; one who is 71-80; three who are 81-90 and one between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 196 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of two since Monday, including 34 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
State tops 100 deaths
Indiana recorded 123 deaths on Tuesday, the second-most ever and the third consecutive week in which deaths exceeded 100 on a Tuesday. The state previously logged 102 deaths on Nov. 24 and 124 on Dec. 1.
With the first week of December over, the state is seeing significantly higher death totals this month than in November.
So far, Indiana is averaging 82 deaths per day in December, far higher than November’s daily death count of 45 per day, which was double the 22 per day in October and double 11 per day in September.
Indiana recorded 5,385 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nearly identical to last week’s Tuesday total.
The state is tracking very closely to last week’s numbers in terms of case counts, suggesting that Indiana will log similar numbers to a week ago. Case counts have rebounded following a lull at and around the Thanksgiving holiday, but have not increased significantly compared to before the holiday.
Health officials were concerned that family gatherings during the holiday could lead to another new surge in cases, but that hasn’t happened.
Statewide hospitalizations ticked up slightly for the second straight day and remain over 3,200 total, but have remained down slightly from peaks set right after Thanksgiving.
The number of hospital patients in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, also continued to decline, dropping to 380 patients overall.
Locally, new case counts in the four-county area remain at near record highs and have not changed significantly since before Thanksgiving.
The four-county area is averaging 166 cases per day this week, just slightly off the all-time peak of 179 cases as a seven-day average on Nov. 19.
With new county metric ratings released Wednesday, it appears that three of four counties are headed for red ratings, the worst rating representing very high spread of coronavirus.
LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties all have seven-day test positivity rates above 15% this week, which means, with continuing high case counts day-to-day, it’s likely all three will be in the red. LaGrange and DeKalb were in red ratings last week, while Steuben County had dropped to orange after being in the red for two weeks prior to that.
Noble County is likely to be the only county to remain in orange, as its positivity rate remains below the 15% needed to put counties in the red.
