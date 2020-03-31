BRUSHY PRAIRIE — After spring break, students at Prairie Heights Community Schools will get to experience a new to them type of learning.
Starting April 13, students will begin remote learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays, continuing through April 30.
Families and their students will be contacted by a teacher to determine the best way to receive assignments and activities — either online or in a work packet picked up at the school — to be completed for each day of remote learning.
A post on the Prairie Heights Middle School Facebook page said students will be able to communicate via email with teachers.
The middle school has asked staff members to contact students at least once a week to see if they have questions or need help.
Online at ph.k12.in.us, the elementary school has an enrichment resources section parents and students are encouraged to view and use as additional learning resources.
For now, teachers will be allowed in the school buildings to put together remote learning packets because school is canceled until at least May 1 as ordered by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
With the change, now all schools serving Steuben County students have some form of eLearning or remote learning.
