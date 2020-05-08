INDIANAPOLIS — A boost in new testing sites may already be paving dividends for the state as Indiana processed a record number of COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period.
Testing numbers had already been up about 1,000 on average from the week prior, but Friday's Indiana State Department of Health update indicated that 5,346 new tests were processed.
On Wednesday, 20 testing sites run by private company OptumServe opened at Indiana National Guard armories around the state, including one in Angola. That's ahead of another 30 sites planned to open within the next week.
In total, the 50 sites are being brought online in hopes of seriously increasing the state's capacity to test, a key component of the reopening plan in order to be able to quickly identify any new cases and enact quarantines to prevent wider transmission of coronavirus.
Since the start of May, Indiana is averaging about 4,400 tests per day, an increase of more than 1,000 on average from about 3,200 done daily in the last week of April.
Even with the large number of tests processed, new cases identified as of Friday's report remain fairly stable compared to recent average. Indiana added 643 new cases for a cumulative total of 23,146 since March 6.
The positive test rate Friday was just about 12%, which is lower than the all-time average of about 18% of tests taken returning positives.
Because of the wider availability of testing, Indiana has broadened its testing guidelines to allow for testing of asymptomatic people with risk factors. Although testing is less accurate if a patient does not have symptoms, sometimes returning false negatives, the wider testing scope likely also means that more people who are not sick are being tested as a precaution, thereby reducing the positive rate.
Locally, there was relatively little action in new cases. Noble County increased three cases to 124 overall, while Steuben County was up two cases to 63 total. LaGrange and DeKalb counties were once again unchanged at 36 and 23 cases, respectively.
Elsewhere in the region, Allen County leads all neighbors with 781 positive tests total, followed by Elkhart County at 410, Kosciusko County at 39 and Whitley County at 22.
No new deaths have been reported lately. Noble County remains at 14, with LaGrange County at two and Steuben and DeKalb counties each at one.
Noble County had a rapid rise in deaths last week, adding 10 new deaths over a one-week period.
That's slowed this week, however, the state also indicated that it is only updating death totals from nursing homes once per week, reportedly updated on Mondays. Whether Noble County has had new deaths that haven't been reported yet or if new deaths in two nursing homes affected by COVID-19 have stopped is not clear at this time.
