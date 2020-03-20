More places are closing and cancelling their events to help stop transmission of COVID-19.
Here's an updated list of new closures:
Cole Center YMCA — closed
Everything except for childcare closes at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cole Center YMCA Director Casey Weimer wrote in a letter to parents.
The Y will be doing a deep cleaning and disinfect during the closure.
"During this difficult time, we ask that you stick with us and continue your membership. Your membership fees will allow us to serve our community, maintain our facility for your return, and support our staff while they are out of work," Weimer wrote.
Also, early next week, the Cole Center YMCA will offer online exercise classes, home cooking ideas and youth enrichment activities.
Those in need of childcare or membership help are asked to call 347-9622.
The Y is planning to reopen April 6, but may close for longer if needed.
During the closure, the Cole Center YMCA will help East Noble deliver lunches to families.
Gardeners Symposium — canceled
Purdue Extension and the Purdue Master Gardener Program have canceled the Gardeners Symposium: Spring Brings Flower Power.
The event was originally scheduled for March 21 and featured sustainability seminars.
Rome City Chamber of Commerce March meeting — canceled
The Chamber Board has decided to cancel its March meeting.
A later decision will come about its April meeting.
EAA Vintage Chapter 37 breakfast — canceled
The all-you-can-eat breakfast originally scheduled for March 28 is now canceled.
The event originally was a fly-in or drive-in from 8-11 a.m. at the DeKalb County Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.