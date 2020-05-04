INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in more than a month, Indiana is taking a step back out its front door.
As of Monday, Indiana officially entered “Stage 2” of the state’s five-step “Back on Track” program outlined by Gov. Eric Holcomb Friday.
The plan is an incremental reopening of Indiana’s economy and public spaces, set forward by the governor as a measured way to try to get the state back to normal even as the novel coronavirus remains afoot in communities.
Indiana spent more than one month in Stage 1 — best described by Indiana’s stay-at-home order that was put on March 25 and shuttered non-essential businesses and restricted travel — before Holcomb unveiled the Back on Track plan to begin rolling out of that hunker down situation.
Stage 2 officially took effect Monday, with exceptions for three counties experiencing major outbreaks right now, allowing many places to reopen, although some at reduced capacity.
Holcomb said the state will be monitoring progress by primarily checking four factors — Indiana’s new hospital admissions, health care capacity, ability to test and ability to contact trace new cases.
If those metric continue looking good as they have been to start the reopening process, Indiana may advance stages later this month, in June and finally on July 4.
If not, the governor said he may press pause on the stages or, if things get particularly bad, even roll back to an earlier stage. Those decisions may be made statewide, regionally or even localized, depending on the factors at play.
A reminder: While the state is allowing businesses to reopen, the ultimate decision is up to the owners whether and how to reopen. Some locations may remain shuttered for a while longer or change practices.
Here’s what you’ll need to know about Stage 2:
General guidelines for all Hoosiers
Hoosiers are no longer ordered to stay at home, however, that decree isn’t without a few important caveats.
First and foremost, people 65 and older and people with conditions that might make them high-risk if they contract coronavirus should continue to try to remain at home as much as possible.
While those over 60 only account for about 35% of the cases in the state, that age group accounts for about 91% of the 1,200 deaths so far.
Of people who have tested positive for coronavirus, those over 60 have died at a rate of about 15%, compared to 0.8% for those under 60.
Stage 2’s recommendations for Hoosiers are to still act cautiously.
People who can work from home should continue to do so. Travel is not restricted, but the state advises people to stay close to home. Social gatherings can expand up to 25 people.
And, as of May 8, religious services can resume in-person, although on Friday, Holcomb recommended that churches continue virtual or drive-in services as often as possible for the time being.
Government
State government offices will begin to partially reopen, but what county, city and town offices will do will be left up to them.
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will reopen to appointment-only services, while other state buildings may open with limited public access starting May 11.
County and local governments, however, are being given the leeway to decide their own policies. Public libraries may begin to reopen, but those decision, again, will be left up to library districts to decide how much they choose to restart.
Manufacturing
As manufacturing makes up about 50% of jobs in northeast Indiana, good news.
Manufacturers of all stripes can reopen. While previously only certain manufacturers providing “essential” products could stay open, some had completely shut down plants or were eventually forced to furlough as orders from related industries dried up.
Just because manufacturers are able to get back to work, however, doesn’t mean they’ll reopen at 100% right away and those that do will have to take additional precautions.
The state is advising manufacturers to screen employees daily, utilize face coverings and practice social distancing recommendations as much as possible. Manufacturers can consult industry associations for other recommendations on safety improvements or best practices.
Employees should be provided with the firm’s COVID-19 practices so they can be aware.
Offices
Unlike manufacturers requiring large machinery or retail businesses requiring a storefront presences, many offices were able to continue operating as employees took their work home for remote labor.
While offices can reopen too, the state is advising office workers to continue working from home as much as possible. If people are returning to work, the state recommends bringing people back in small waves.
Businesses should screen employees coming in and make necessary social distancing and safety preparations.
Retail and commercial
Shops can reopen, but at a limited capacity.
Pickup, delivery and internet business is still encouraged, but stores can reopen their doors to foot traffic. That traffic should be limited at 50% of capacity, however, so shops may need to take extra steps to limit how many people can be browsing at one time.
Malls common areas are being asked to limit to 25% of their normal capacity.
The state highly recommends employees and customers wear face covering while inside stores. Social distancing should be maintained by both employees and customers. Employees should be screened when reporting to work.
Like other employers, commercial owners should furnish their employees with COVID-19 policies.
Health care
Health care providers were already green-lighted a little earlier to get back to business, with things like doctor’s offices, dentists and surgeons getting back to work.
Elective surgeries have been allowed to resume, meaning health care is mostly back to normal in terms of operations, although people may be advised of some new practices to limit their exposure to other patients in waiting rooms and the like.
As for other health care, the state is keeping all nursing homes close to visitors. As outbreaks in nursing homes have become a major source of new COVID-19 cases and deaths, residents will be isolated for the foreseeable future.
Congregate settings for seniors like senior centers and adult day cares should remain closed through at least May 31.
Restaurants and bars with food
If you’ve been missing dining at your favorite restaurant, you can start to go back out to eat again.
However, restaurants and bars with food are being limited to 50% of their normal capacity starting May 11. What that likely means is that restaurants will only be seating about half of the normal tables they usually do.
Curbside, carryout and delivery options should still remain available and customers are encouraged to continue utilizing those services.
Side-by-side bar seating will be closed. No live entertainment will be allowed for the time being.
Employees will need to be screened when returning to work and face coverings for restaurant workers is required.
Restaurants can consult the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association for best practices. Employees and customers should be provided with COVID-19 safety plans.
Bars that don’t also have a dining menu and nightclubs are to remain closed at this time.
Personal services
Yes, you can finally get your hair cut and your nails done starting May 11.
But it’s not going to be as easy as walking in the door for the time being.
Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and other personal service businesses can begin reopening by appointment only. Work stations should be spaced to meet social distancing guidelines, which could mean some businesses may have to run at limited capacity.
Employees should be screened and both employees and customers must wear face coverings.
Miscellaneous
Drive-in theaters may reopen, but regular movie theaters have to stay shut.
State parks are open for use, but social distancing should be maintain. Golf courses were already allowed to remain open previously and can continue to operate.
On the water, boating is allowed, but social gatherings are still limited to 25 people. Beaches and shorelines can open, but social gathering limitations and social distancing guidelines should be followed.
What remains closed
Although a lot is reopening, some stuff is staying closed, with a lot of what’s staying shut falling into the entertainment and leisure categories.
Gyms and fitness centers must stay closed. Cultural, entertainment venues, movie theaters, sports venues and tourism sites are also closed. Playgrounds, water parks and amusement parks must also stay shut. Campgrounds remain shut.
K-12 schools and grounds are still ordered to stay closed until June 30.
The Indiana Department of Education is working on special guidance for graduation ceremonies, so the jury is still out on senior commencement.
For more information about Stage 2 and other stages, visit backontrack.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.