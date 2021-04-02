ANGOLA — This year’s 32nd annual Indiana Lakes Management Conference will be a virtual affair and it will feature one presentation from Steuben County.
The annual event is being held on Thursday and Friday. But instead of being held in one location, typically at a lake community, it will be virtual, with all speakers presenting through online platforms.
Even lunches can be shared virtually, with attendees brown-bagging it from home or wherever they might be.
On Friday, one of the featured speakers will be Bridget Harrison, executive director of the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy.
Harrison will be talking about community involvement even during a pandemic. Her presentation is at 10 a.m. Friday.
Though the conference will hold a variety of topics about lakes management issues, some scientific, some more cultural, some speakers will be covering material obviously influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s conference scheduled for southern Indiana was canceled due to the pandemic.
Each day begins with a plenary speaker at 9 a.m. and concludes shortly after lunch.
Cost of the two-day event is $45 per ILMS member or $70 for non-members. Students are $20. To register go to https://bit.ly/3wmjmE4.
