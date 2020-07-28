ELKHART —For the past 10 years, crowds have gathered outside of the United Way offices in Elkhart to watch teams race homemade cardboard boats around the LaSalle Bristol pond.
But this year, things will be different.
Concerns over the local spread of COVID-19 and crowd size have led organizers to reimagine the Great Cardboard Boat Race as a virtual contest celebrating local “superheroes.”
Employees of companies that support United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties are encouraged to nominate “superheroes” among their coworkers on United Way’s website. Examples of nominees include those that have helped keep the workplace safe during the pandemic, those that regularly volunteer, or those that otherwise make a big difference in their community. The nominated individuals will be profiled on United Way’s website and social media platforms.
From August 15 to 18, United Way will host voting on their website and Facebook page for the community’s favorite hero. The winner of the contest will present a $5,000 check to the United Way-supported charity of their choice on August 21.
“We’re excited to honor our local everyday heroes with our reworked Superhero Kick Off event,” said Matt Puro, manager of Marketing and Administration at United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties. “The nominations are starting to come in, and we can’t wait to share these inspiring stories with the wider community.”
For more information or to learn how to enter the race, contact Puro at 574-295-1650 or visit the organization’s website at www.unitedwayec.org.
