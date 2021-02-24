INDIANAPOLIS — It's not the best ever, but it's getting closer as almost all of Indiana's 92 counties are now sitting in the best two ratings for COVID-19 spread.
There were weeks in September 2020 but that were a little better, but the vast majority of the state is now seeing either low or moderate spread of coronavirus, a sharp turnaround from a month and a half ago when about 8-in-10 counties were rated as having very high spread of the virus.
This week, Indiana has 39 counties rated blue for low spread of COVID-19 and another 50 counties in the next best yellow rating, representing moderate spread. Only three counties are orange for high spread and none are in red for very high spread.
Back on Jan. 13, 79 of 92 counties were red, with the other 19 in orange, so the state has seen rapid improvement since.
Locally, the it's improvement across the board for the four-county area.
Steuben and DeKalb counties dropped back to yellow after both popped barely into orange a week ago. Noble County stayed yellow and LaGrange County stayed blue, which means both counties are able to pull back on gathering size restrictions since they've been at those levels for two consecutive weeks.
Steuben County returned to yellow as its positivity rate dropped back down again after running higher a week ago. The county posted 7.63% positivity on the week, down from 11.79% a week ago. Case counts fell a little bit, too, to 112 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 132 per 100,000 a week ago.
DeKalb County returned to yellow as its case counts dropped back down after a one-week spike, although the county still remains close to the border between yellow and orange. Cases halved to 112 per 100,000 from 236 per 100,000 a week ago, but positivity was up slightly 9.57% from 9.37%.]
If positivity were to pop above 10% without cases dropping below 100 per 100,000, DeKalb County could return to orange, so the county needs to at least hold the line on positivity in order to stay yellow.
Both counties remain in orange-level gathering size restrictions, since they will need to stay yellow for two weeks before pulling back on limits. At orange level, gatherings are restricted to up to 50 people or up to 25% of a venue's capacity with a health-department-approved safety plan.
Noble County saw a little improvement in both metrics to stay in yellow for the second week. Positivity was nearly unchanged at 5.67% from 5.73% a week ago, while case counts dropped to 117 per 100,000 from 131 last week.
Noble County is close to a blue rating but not quite there. In order to achieve it, cases will need to drop below 100 per 100,000 and positivity needs to fall under 5%.
LaGrange County held at its best blue rating for a second straight week as the county has seen little COVID-19 activity recently.
Cases were down a little to 30 per 100,000 from 50 last week, but positivity did tick up to 4.57% from 2.34% a week ago. If the county were to pop back above 5% positivity it would return to yellow grade.
Since both Noble and LaGrange counties held at their same color grade for a second week, gathering restrictions can ease starting this week.
Noble County can see its gathering restrictions ease to up to 100 people or up to 50% of a venue's capacity with an approved safety plan.
In LaGrange County, blue-level restrictions mean gathering sizes can go up to 250 people, but the health department can also OK events at 100% capacity of a venue with a safety plan.
This week represents another improvement for Indiana as a whole, which went from 73 yellow and 11 blue counties last week to 50 yellow and 39 blue this week. The state has just three counties now in orange, down from eight last week.
The ratings are the best since late September, which were the best weeks Indiana had since introducing the color-coded metrics map on Sept. 2.
The best week came on Sept. 23, when Indiana had 58 blue, 32 yellow and just two orange counties.
Two of the three orange counties left in the state this week are in northeast Indiana in Whitley and Huntington counties, although both are close to dropping to yellow with a little more improvement in their numbers.
The southwestern quadrant of the state is almost all blue this week, while east Central Indiana and the four-county area's western neighbors — Elkhart, Kosciusko, Fulton and Marshall counties — representing another bloc of blue in the north.
