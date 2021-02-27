LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Department has closed down the COVID-19 vaccination clinic it was operating in the community room of the LaGrange County Public Library, and moved the entire operation to Howe where it has been set up inside the gym at the former Lima-Brighton Elementary School building.
Thursday was the last day for the clinic at the LaGrange Public Library.
The move gives the health department the room it says it needs to safely serve more people. As more and new vaccines roll out, the health department said it needed room to ensure it had ample space to serve more people.
“We’re moving to the gymnasium because it is a larger space. We will be able to fit more people in the room and spread them out appropriately,” said Alicia Milliman, the LaGrange County Health Department nurse. “This will also give us the opportunity to increase our vaccinations if we would need to.”
This will mark the third time the health department has moved its COVID-19 clinic. Originally, the clinic was opened inside a small space at the health department building on Townline Road. Officials quickly decided that the space was too small. Each patient that receives a COVID-19 vaccination is required to sit in an observation room for at least 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to make sure he or she suffers no ill effects. So far, locally, none have been reported.
The health department opened its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the community room at the LaGrange County Public Library building in LaGrange.
When it first opened the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, the local health department was only allocated 100 doses per week of the COVID-19 vaccination by the state. But that allotment was quickly increased first to 200 doses a week, and then 300 doses a week, and finally 800 doses.
The clinic is now open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Staff typically administers between 250 and 300 doses of vaccine per day. To date, health department officials said their staff has inoculated more than 3,000 people with the COVID-19 vaccine at the LaGrange clinic.
This month’s winter weather has already affected the clinic at least twice. A heavy snowstorm caused health care officials to have to cancel the clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 16, forcing more than 100 people to reschedule their appointments. That same storm also caused shipping delays, once again slowing the clinic.
Health department administrator Dr. Alfredo Garcia said the former elementary school gymnasium is more convenient for health department officials because it provides the space they say they need to safely accommodate more people as more doses of COVID-19 vaccine become available. Garcia said once the third vaccine is approved and made available, LaGrange County could see its allocation of COVID-19 vaccinations increase to as many as 2,000 doses a week.
