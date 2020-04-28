LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library announced it will begin resuming some services starting in May.
The library announced that beginning May 4, the library buildings will remain closed to patrons, but its staff will start to provide some curb services. Patrons can call the library at 463-2841 to request books. They also can order titles from the library’s catalog of books by visiting its website at www.lagrange.lib.in.us. Patrons must have a library card to use this.
Hours at the main library will be Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Topeka and Shipshewana branches hours will be Monday through Friday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Starting on May 18, the library plans to will reopen its buildings to the public with limited hours and services. The main library in LaGrange will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and then 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The building will be closed two hours each day for cleaning and sanitation. The branch libraries will be open Monday through Friday noon until 4 p.m.
As the library transitions back to offering services, there will be some limitations on resources. For example:
• No computers, meeting/study rooms, or programs.
• No Children will be allowed in the building.
• Adults only, 2 per family please, and visits will be limited to 20 minutes.
• Public Wifi is open 24/7 outside the building at this time.
• The Bookmobile will not run until further notice.
• The buildings will not be open on Saturdays
These hours and restrictions will be in force until further notice.
As the public health concerns continue to be evaluated the library will adhere to state and local recommendations. The library encourages its patrons to monitor its website and Facebook page for updates.
