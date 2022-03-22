INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 activity in Indiana is nearly at its all-time low as the state continues to see little virus activity entering the spring season.
The state hit its best-ever numbers in June 2021 and COVID numbers are continuing to drop closer and closer to those record low marks.
This past week, the state averaged just 253 new cases of COVID-19 per day, down from an already-low 345 per day as the prior week’s average.
The all-time low stands at 191 per day for a seven-day average, set in late June 2021.
Just two months ago, cases peaked at more than 14,000 per day when the omicron variant was raging across Indiana, but after the rapid spread after Christmas, the virus died out quickly with little where else to circulate.
Statewide hospitalization numbers have also dropped again, falling to just 246 patients in treatment, down from 446 a week ago. That’s also close to an all-time low, when the state had just over 200 patients at its best during the first week of July 2021.
Average daily deaths were down again, too, averaging just 15 per day over the last week. That’s down from 24 per day reported over the prior week.
Deaths are the farthest off their all-time low as compared to other metrics — the state had just two deaths per day reported at its best ever points in June 2021, so there’s still some room for improvement.
For the first time in many months, the four-county area had no new deaths attributable to COVID-19 reported during the past week.
There were times during the winter where the four counties were combining to have a dozen or more deaths each week and the region hasn’t seen a deathless week since summer 2021.
