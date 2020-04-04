LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Health issued three new directives this week urging people to continue to protect themselves against unnecessary exposed to the coronavirus. It urges people to avoid and not hold garage sales and urging local churches not to hold Easter services. Finally, it reminds people that the ban on dinning in bars and restaurants has been extended by the state. The health department posted all three notices on its Facebook page and its webpage.
The health department points out that the executive order issued by the state does not permit people to hold garage sales at this time. The order considers garage sales to be none-essential and makes social distancing difficult.
“Common sense suggests that you would not want people you don’t know stopping by your home during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” the notice reads.
In its second notice, the health department notes that its learned several churches plan to hold Easter Services later this month in defiance of the state’s Stay at Home order. The notice goes on to say the health department understands the importance of the Easter holiday but suggests that the risk of infection the coronavirus presents to people who gather in large groups is too great to ignore.
The notice goes on to point out that the coronavirus pandemic is expected to continue infecting people across the county and experts believe COVID-19 cases will grow exponentially over the next two to three weeks.
“Please, please reconsider and do not, I repeat, do not expose yourselves to this deadly virus,” the health department notice reads. “This celebration can be postponed and celebrated later.”
In addition, the health department reminds patrons that the state ban on dinning in bars and restaurants has been continued through at least April 6 and likely will be continued.
That order includes a ban on dining in as well as dining at outdoor patios or lingering in parking lots of restaurants and bars. The order allows restaurants and food establishments only to serve carry out or delivery orders and says no one should congregate inside those establishments while waiting for their food.
The health board also posted a statement from Parkview Health about the coronavirus resources, including a list of COVID-19 symptoms that indicate a person when an individual should isolate at home and when an individual should seek medical attention.
Parkview suggests that individuals with the following symptoms should self isolate, rest, stay hydrated and use ibuprofen or acetaminophen as needed for fever. Those symptoms include:
• A cough
• A fever of 100 degrees and higher.
• Recent travel to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran, or are concerned that you have been exposed through other contacts.
• No difficulty breathing.
People whose symptoms include a flu illness that includes muscle aches and suffer from chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart failure, COPD, asthma and are immunocompromised are encouraged to call their health care provider for a phone screening.
Finally, any individual with all the above symptoms and is experiencing difficulty breathing should call their local emergency services and tell dispatchers or hospital emergency room health care providers you suspect you are suffering from COVID-19 and are seeking medical aid.
