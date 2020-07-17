ANGOLA — Two more big box stores in town are going to start requiring customers to wear masks starting Monday.
Meijer and Kohl's have joined other stores in announcing mask requirements in order to shop.
Walmart and Kroger announced earlier this week that it was requiring customers to mask up starting Monday, as did CVS. Target announced it would start requiring the wearing of masks Aug. 1. For weeks, Menards has required guests to wear masks.
"This new requirement is in addition to the retailer's locations where executive orders are already in place requiring people to wear face coverings at retail locations," a Meijer news release said. "Customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt."
For customers who prefer to not go inside the store, Meijer encourages the use of its home delivery or curbside pickup options, as well as the pay-at-the-pump option when purchasing fuel at Meijer Express locations.
At Kohl's, employees have been required to wear masks.
Also, a Kohl's news release said, they, like Meijer, have been following local restrictions where applicable.
"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet," the Kohl's news release said. "Beginning Monday, July 20, we will require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores."
Kohl's also has in place the medical exemption.
Kohl's encouraged people who don't want to shop in one of its stores to do so online or take advantage of its new, limited-contact drive-up service.
