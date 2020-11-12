INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb and Steuben counties logged two new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, adding to a growing number of virus fatalities in the four-county area since late October.
The new deaths represent the 16th all-time in DeKalb County and 11th in Steuben County on a day when the state as a whole recorded more than 50 deaths and shattered all previous record-highs for cases surging past 6,500 total.
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state would reimpose new restrictions in an effort to stem a surge that is rising at meteoric rates with no sign of slowing at this time.
The new death in DeKalb County occurred on Nov. 5, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's daily update, and was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic information. It's the third death in DeKalb County since Nov. 4.
To date, DeKalb County has had two deaths among people in their 60s, four deaths of patients in their 70s and 10 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
In Steuben County, the new death occurred on Wednesday and was also a person 80 years old or older, according to the state. It's the second death in Steuben County since Nov. 2.
Of the 11 total deaths in the county, four deaths have been people in their 60s, two deaths have been people in their 70s and five deaths have been among those 80 and older.
The two deaths in Thursday's report follow three deaths in Wednesday's report as the four-county are continues to see a near-daily increase in deaths.
The four counties have combined for 20 deaths in the last 22 days.
The local deaths came on a day when Indiana logged 51 total deaths, showing a continuing increase in statewide death numbers.
Indiana has already recorded 467 deaths in the first 12 days of November, averaging approximately 39 deaths per day. That's the highest daily average ever, ahead of April (32), May (30) and October (22).
Statewide hospitalizations are still rising, hitting a new all-time high again of 2,569 total patients in treatment for COVID-19. Hospitalizations have hit their highest point ever every day so far in November as the numbers continue to spiral upward.
High hospitalization numbers portend high death numbers still on the horizon, as historically about 1-in-6 people who enter a hospital for COVID-19 ends up dying there.
As deaths usually don't occur until about a week or two after admission, the recent two-week spate of record-high hospitalizations is likely to translate to record-high deaths in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to run rampant and roughshod across the state as Indiana continues to shatter all-time highs for new cases counts.
On Thursday, Indiana recorded 6,654 new cases of COVID-19, smashing the previous record of 5,126 set only the day prior on Wednesday.
The state is so far averaging 4,300 cases per day in November, more than double the October monthly average of 1,914 per day, which in itself was more than double the September average of 861 cases per day.
The result came on a record-high testing number of more than 62,000 total test results. However, that figure included a backlog nearly 5,700 negative tests that were uploaded in a one-time data dump and despite the boost in negative tests in the total the state still had a positivity return of 10.59%, the 10th day of out the last 11 positivity has been over 10%.
As a reminder, the state views 5% positivity as a benchmark, a rate the state hasn't seen since mid-September when positivity sat around 4%.
Locally, the story is much the same as the state with counties seeing huge surges in their case counts.
Noble County led the local surge, adding 65 cases in a single day. DeKalb County increased 52 cases, LaGrange County was up 46 cases and Steuben County added 35 cases.
Noble and LaGrange had no new deaths reported. Noble remains at 40 deaths overall and LaGrange has had 20 all-time.
