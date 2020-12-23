INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana continues to shows signs ahead of the Christmas holiday that the COVID-19 situation is improving.
Health officials are wishing that Hoosiers make smart decisions over the holiday so that numbers don't shoot back up afterward due to gatherings that might allow COVID-19 to chain through families.
Going into Christmas Eve, the state reported 4,662 new cases of COVID-19, which is higher than the day before but running lower than recent weeks for a Wednesday.
Compared to Wednesday a week ago, cases are down more than 1,200. Case counts this week have been running below their same-day totals the week prior and lower than peaks hit at the beginning of the month, showing that the state has made some progress.
Wednesday's case count came on a robust 45,000 total tests, leading to a positivity rate of 10.14%. Although that's still double the ideal benchmark of 5% or lower, it's an improvement off positivity that was as high as 14% earlier this month.
Deaths still remain relatively high, with 62 Hoosiers having lost their lives to COVID-19 as of Wednesday's report. None of those deaths were reported from the four-county area, however.
Although the state has made some progress, hospitalizations across the state have ticked up now for three consecutive days, rising to 3,123 total patients in care for COVID-19 during this holiday week.
That's still lower than the all-time peak of more than 3,400 set Nov. 30, but hospitalizations have not deflated sharply since and the new string of daily increases is a concern, especially since patient counts of more than 3,000 is a very high level for Indiana hospitalizations who have been strained by the load of new patients for weeks now.
Locally, Steuben County continues to see some larger daily increases in new COVID-19 cases recently but other counties have slowed a bit.
Steuben County again led the region with 44 new cases added on Wednesday, followed by DeKalb County with 30, Noble County with 24 and LaGrange County with just eight.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County remains at 53 all-time, followed by DeKalb County with 51, LaGrange County with 44 and Steuben County with 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.