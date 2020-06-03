INDIANAPOLIS — Continuing a sharp increase over the past week and a half, LaGrange County’s number of new COVID-19 cases is still rising.
Noble and DeKalb counties are also seeing spikes in cases recently, according to Wednesday’s Indiana State Department of Health statewide update.
LaGrange County surpassed the 100 cases milestone on Wednesday, adding nine new cases to sit at 102 overall.
The county is seeing a sharp spike in cases over a short term. On Memorial Day, LaGrange County had only tallied 60 cases total, but has now added 42 more, a 70% increase in less than 10 days.
County health leaders haven’t provided any information recently about what caused the sudden spike after approximately two months of slow activity in new cases.
On Monday, Sheriff Jeff Campos reported that six of his deputies had been sickened with COVID-19 and had recovered, but that would only make up a fraction of the new cases in recent days. Campos did note that no cases been detected in the LaGrange County Jail population.
Noble County also had another notable increase, adding 13 new cases to 251 overall.
The county health department confirmed last week that a third nursing home in the county had its first case of COVID-19 and wider testing of that facility has been in queue since.
Noble County has added 66 cases since Memorial Day, a 36% increase.
DeKalb County is continuing to see case growth too, rising six cases since Tuesday to 43 overall. DeKalb County has grown from 29 back on Memorial Day, a 48% increase, even though the numbers are smaller than neighboring counties.
Steuben County is the only local county not seeing a significant increase in cases, as the case count has gone up only eight in nine days to 87 total.
Statewide, Indiana added 475 new cases as of Wednesday’s report.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said she continues to be concerned about large gatherings she’s seeing around the state and continued to ask Hoosiers to take precautions.
“Of course I’m concerned. So I just ask, as you’re gathering, please take precautions and be cognizant of the fact you could be spreading COVID-19,” Box said.
The state added 10 deaths on Wednesday, going to 2,032 overall.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County remains at 21 deaths, followed by LaGrange and Steuben counties at two each and one in DeKalb County.
The state processed about 5,900 tests, down a little compared to recent highs.
