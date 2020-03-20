INDIANAPOLIS -- Amid greater testing efforts, Indiana's officials COVID-19 count continues to climb, hitting 79 as of Friday morning, according to the Indiana State Health Department.
The county of positive tests increased by 23 from the day before, as the numbers of processed tests increased by about 50% to 554.
The number of cases being identified in the state is accelerating, in part to wider availability and use of testing. Prior to Thursday, less than 200 people had been tested since March 9, when the state health department started posting its daily updates.
Northeast Indiana continues to have only one known case -- a man who tested positive March 8 and has been in quarantine at Parkview Noble Hospital. On Thursday, Allen County's Health Department reported it had two positive cases, although the state health department dashboard only indicated one at this time.
Steuben County's health department has also been doing testing and reported on Thursday that all of the tests it had conducted in its first round came back negative.
Only two deaths have been reported in Indiana so far, both patients who were older than 60 years old. Those deaths occurred in Marion County and its neighboring county to the south Johnson County.
Indiana has ramped up efforts to fight the coronavirus, with Gov. Eric Holcomb announcing a laundry list of new measures on Thursday, most notably a decree that all public schools will remain shut until May 1.
Health officials continue to encourage Hoosiers to practice social distancing by avoiding public spaces, large groups and contact with other people. Residents should continue to practice good handwashing and take efforts to prevent airborne transmission by coughing and sneezing into a tissue and immediately throwing it away.
