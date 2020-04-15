INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 cases in Noble County spiked in the state's report a day after the local health department announced residents in a second senior care facility tested positive for coronavirus.
Noble County's total case count jumped to 25, up eight cases from the day prior, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's noon report.
On Tuesday, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff announced that cases of COVID-19 had been detected at Lutheran Life Villages the Village at Kendallville facility. It's the second senior care facility to have positive cases after Sacred Heart Home recorded earlier cases and the county's first and only death so far.
The spike in cases is likely a result of vigorous testing the state conducts in response to any known infections in long-term care facilities. More than a dozen "strike teams" from the Indiana State Department of Health are available to swoop in and do extensive testing in facilities if a resident or staff member tests positive or is suspected to have COVID-19.
Those rapid testing measures are done to try to cut off further spread as quickly as possible, since COVID-19 is typically more serious for people 60 years or older or people with underlying health conditions.
Elsehwere in the region, LaGrange and Steuben counties each also added new cases, bringing their totals to 13 and 14, respectively. DeKalb County remains at only six known cases.
Testing across Indiana rebounded after a down day on Tuesday, as about 2,400 new tests were processed, resulting in 428 new cases across Indiana.
Wednesday represented another bad day for deaths, as 49 Hoosiers died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That's the second-highest single-day total to date. In total, 436 Hoosiers have lost their lives to coronavirus.
Because of the increase in deaths again, the death rate among known cases is inching closer to 5%.
Of people known to have COVID-19 in Indiana, 4.87% have died to date. That ratio has been increasing over the last few weeks — it was just under 2% on March 30 but increased above 3% on April 7, then topped 4% on April 10.
That percentage is not reflective of the true mortality rate of COVID-19, since it only takes into account people know to have the virus. Many people who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or other illnesses but are not tested are not included. The figure would also not include asymptomatic people who carry the virus without any negative effects.
