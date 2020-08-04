INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County has recorded its 29th COVID-19 death, the first for the county in more than a month.
Noble County’s death count increased to 29 in Tuesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
No information about the deceased was immediately available. According to the state dashboard, the death occurred on Aug. 1.
Twenty-seven of Noble County’s 29 deaths have been people age 70 or older. Two deaths have occurred among patients in the 50-59 age group.
According to state nursing home data, 25 of the total deaths have been long-term care home residents.
The death is the first in Noble County since June 24 and the first death at all in the four-county area since July 14.
The death occurred even as new local cases and hospitalizations have been down in comparison to June, when Noble County and others in the region saw a sharp increase in cases.
On Tuesday, local counties saw minimal new case activity. Noble County and Steuben County had no new cases reported on Tuesday, while LaGrange County was up four and DeKalb County went up one.
Throughout July, new case growth across Health District 3 — which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five others — was slower than the state as a whole as hotspots have emerged in other areas around Indiana.
Tuesday represented a return to higher case counts for the state as a whole after the typical weekend drop, with Indiana recording 822 new cases.
That came on just over 13,000 tests, including just over 9,500 Hoosiers getting tested for the first time, for a positivity rate of 6.2%.
That rate is down a little bit from Monday’s number, but still higher than other recent days as the state still sees to see higher return rates on testing.
Despite the one-day jump in cases after the weekend, new cases have plateaued in Indiana. After hitting a new all-time high of 996 cases on July 24, the state has averaged about 787 cases per day since.
While new cases were on a steady increase throughout July, that rise has stopped. While new cases haven’t started falling off considerably or consistently, new COVID-19 diagnoses at least haven’t been continuing to increase.
Indiana recorded 14 deaths total on Tuesday after single-digit death counts over the weekend.
