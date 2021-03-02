ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is working to secure the new Janssen Pharmaceutical Co. vaccine for use in Steuben County.
The Janssen vaccine, perhaps better known as the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.
“We requested 100 doses to start to see how Janssen handles in the field capacity and to review its application in the community before moving forward,” Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Steuben County Health Department, said in an email.
Speaking before the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Walsh said the Janssen vaccine would be used for specific purposes because it is much more flexible than the other two approved vaccines, the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that must be kept in cold storage and have to be administered in two doses. The Janssen vaccine doesn’t require super cold storage and only one dose is required in order to reach full efficacy.
“Since the Janssen vaccine is only one dose, it makes it a good candidate for satellite clinic operations. This means taking the vaccine to a location where the population is and vaccinating them at a facility. This makes it easier to handle and get it to those that are not in one static location very long,” Walsh said.
During the commissioners’ meeting, Walsh also said it was possible the Janssen vaccine could be administered in places like the Steuben County Jail to the inmate population.
Vaccines have been administered in Steuben County since Dec. 18 when Cameron Memorial Community Hospital opened a clinic at the Steuben County Event Center to inoculate health care workers from DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
The clinic has since expanded to include the Steuben County Health Department as a provider. Vaccine eligibility is determined by the Indiana State Department of Health. On Tuesday the state lowered vaccine eligibility to people 55 and older, a week after it was lowered to 60 and older (see related story).
As of Monday, the Steuben County vaccine site at Crooked Lake had administered more than 20,000 vaccine doses. The Cameron side of the clinic administers up to 400 shots a day, six days a week, while the Steuben County area administers up to 100 shots a day, twice a week.
Dose amounts are determined by the state.
Officials have noted that people don’t have to get their vaccines only in their home counties; all that’s required to receive the vaccine is proof of residency.
At the clinic at Crooked Lake, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are administered, meaning a second dose is required in order to receive full efficacy. People receiving their first shot are registered for their second during their mandatory 15-minute post-vaccine waiting period.
For questions, call the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500, or the Steuben County Vaccine Resource Line, 624-5594.
