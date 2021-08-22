Inside nursing homes, most residents have opted to get a vaccine to protect themselves from COVID-19.
But among the workers who care for those residents, not so much, leaving an opening for possible transmission into facilities that could lead to new outbreaks.
That’s a risk factor for residents, as nursing home residents are the most vulnerable demographic group for COVID-19 and, with the highly-infectious delta variant afoot in communities, could present a danger even to vaccinated residents as breakthrough cases are far more likely to occur in elderly people.
Statewide, more than 80% of nursing home residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, significantly higher than the statewide vaccination rate of 53%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
But for long-term care facility workers, they’re not more vaccinated than the average Hoosier, despite working in close proximity to the state’s most vulnerable population. Statewide, only about 54% of people working in nursing homes are vaccinated.
Locally in the four-county are, the trend is similar.
Vaccination rates for residents are about 82% or higher in the four-county area, with 82% vaccinated in LaGrange, 85% in DeKalb and Steuben counties and 87% in DeKalb County.
But, like the state as a whole, the vaccine rates for staff members are lower.
Vaccination rates for long-term care facility staff members is 40% in Noble County and 46%, rates barely higher than the countywide vaccine rate. In Steuben and LaGrange counties, their nursing home staffs are more protected than the general population, with 59% protected in Steuben County and 61% in LaGrange County, although those two counties have just three facilities in total.
Not all facilities are equal in the local area.
Resident vaccination rates are over 90% in four of the 15 nursing facilities — Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett, Avalon Village in Ligonier and Lutheran Life Villages at Kendallville.
Even on the lower side, all nursing homes locally are over 75% vaccination rate for residents.
But it’s a different story for staff members, according to Indiana State Department of Health data.
Three nursing homes have fewer than 30% of their staff members fully vaccinated, according to the state data, including rates as low at 16% at Kendallville Manor; 25% at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla which has had large outbreaks in the past; and 29% at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, which has recorded the most resident cases and deaths historically out of the 15 local nursing homes.
Vaccine rates in the four-county are low, so many other nursing homes are beating the local averages, but most still have at least one-third or more of their staffs that are unvaccinated.
Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, aside from having the region’s highest vaccine rate for residents also has the highest vaccine rate for staff at 72%. Life Care Center of LaGrange is next best at 66% and Hickory Creek at Kendallville facility is third at 63.3%.
In total, seven of 15 local nursing homes has greater than 50% of their staff vaccinated.
Nursing homes are one of the most vulnerable areas in Indiana, with about 46% of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths all-time coming out of nursing homes.
That percentage used to be slightly over 50%, but has dropped in 2021 since the vaccine went out and severely curtailed deaths coming out of nursing homes.
At its peak in mid-December, more than 50 nursing home residents per day were dying of COVID-19.
Then vaccine distribution started in January and, with nursing home residents at the top of the priority list, deaths plummeted as more and more people became protected and were shielded from severe illness from COVID-19.
By March, average daily deaths coming out of nursing homes dropped to three or fewer per day and had mostly been completed eliminated by April 1.
Through July, nursing home cases of COVID-19 became extremely rare, with fewer than five cases per day average diagnosed across hundreds of facilities in the state.
Even as the delta variant has started circulating more widely in the state and case counts have shot up to levels not seen outside of the late-2020 record surge, nursing homes remain mostly in the clear.
Cases have ticked up slightly from about two per day to around 10 per day recently, but nowhere near the 20 per day average during summer 2020 or the record highs over 200 cases per day in early December 2020.
That being said, outbreaks do still happen. Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville recently experienced a small outbreak, which included some breakthrough cases among vaccinated residents, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff reported at the time.
Deaths among nursing home residents have not increased in any notable way so far, with the state seeing seeing only about one death per day out of nursing homes, even as statewide deaths per day have risen to about 14 per day average over the last week.
Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated people have been increasing in recent weeks and elderly people with weaker immune systems are more likely to suffer a breakthrough case compared to younger people.
Breakthrough death rates remain extremely rare, but the ones that do occur have been almost exclusively older patients. Ninety-five percent of the 85 breakthrough deaths recorded by the state have been people 65 years and older, with an average age of 80.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said DeKalb County lost about 10% of its nursing home population when COVID-19 hit facilities last year and he had hoped that health care workers would all step up to get vaccinated, although that hasn’t been the case.
Souder said he believes that once the vaccine is federally approved, more employers will feel more comfortable mandating their employees receive the vaccine and believes health care facilities should make vaccines mandatory immediately.
Some large national long-term care companies have already mandated vaccines for their employees and this week, President Joe Biden announced that vaccines would be mandated for any facilities receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid dollars.
“If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees,” Biden said Wednesday.
As COVID-19 activity has spiked again in Indiana and the virus is circulating mostly among unvaccinated Hoosiers, Souder said the case for vaccination continues to become stronger.
“It is getting more clear all the time that the only way to end this is through vaccination,” Souder said.
