INDIANAPOLIS —Just a few days before the one-year anniversary of Indiana’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, Indiana has administered vaccines to its first 1 million Hoosiers vaccinated against the virus.
A total of 1,000,321 individuals have received at least one dose, and 569,465 have been fully vaccinated so far.
That’s closing in on 15% of the total population, so Indiana still has a ways to go before the state is adequately protected from transmission of the virus.
“Getting 1 million vaccines in arms in just over two months is a game changer, and it brings me indescribable hope. I am incredibly proud of our Indiana Department of Health, and how they and our local partners have rolled out the ‘It’s Our Shot, Hoosiers’ vaccination plan,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
“We are so fortunate that our health leaders had the foresight to build a centralized appointment system and companion 211 call center to schedule and vaccinate Hoosiers in an orderly, reliable manner.”
Currently, Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
State Health Commissioner Kris Box encouraged any eligible Hoosier to sign up now at one of nearly 400 vaccine clinics around the state.
“The vaccine is a simple, safe and effective way to protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19,” she said. “It’s an easy process that only takes a few minutes, and it could be the difference of a lifetime for vulnerable Hoosiers.”
To date, 69% of Hoosiers age 80 and older, 70% of those ages 70 to 79 and 49% of Hoosiers ages 60 to 69 have scheduled a vaccine appointment or received their first dose.
Locally, more than 22,000 residents of the four-county area have received at least their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
