INDIANAPOLIS — The death count in the four-county area continues rising as DeKalb and LaGrange counties both added new deaths on another day where the state was over 60 new fatalities from COVID-19.
DeKalb County has seen a spate of deaths over the last two weeks, with 10 total deaths in the last nine days.
The death in DeKalb County was the 26th all-time and occurred on Thursday and was a person in their 60s, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, seven deaths of patients in their 70s and 16 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
In LaGrange county, the death was the county's 25th all-time. The new death occurred on Wednesday and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 50s, three deaths among people in their 60s, 12 among people in their 70s and nine people who were 80 or older.
LaGrange County had recorded 10 deaths since Halloween.
The four-county area has now had 41 deaths in the last 30 days.
Statewide, Indiana logged 6,808 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest amount ever on a Friday, although a slight decrease from Thursday's count.
The total was 1,200 cases over last Friday, continuing a trend this week of every day running somewhere between 600-2,000 cases more than the previous week.
Last Saturday was the state's all-time high of more than 8,300 cases, so following the trend it's possible that Saturday's numbers this week could approach 10,000 cases in a single day.
Statewide hospitalizations continued to rise, increasing slightly to 3,077 total patients, the highest amount ever.
In a bit of good news, hospitalizations in Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five others to the south, have declined a bit, dropping to 342 patients in treatment for COVID-19 from a record high of 397 patients set earlier this week.
Friday represented another day of very high statewide deaths, logging 63 total deaths. This week has had the highest death count so far of any week in the pandemic, with previous days having one-day death counts of 84, 60 and 59 prior to Friday.
Indiana is averaging 43 deaths per day so far in November, almost double the 22 per day in October, which was double the 11 deaths per day in September.
Local case counts continue rising in the four-county area.
Steuben County added 54 new cases, Noble County was up 51, DeKalb County added 50 and LaGrange County was up 26 cases.
No other deaths were reported in the area. Noble County remains at 44 all-time, while Steuben County has lost 13.
