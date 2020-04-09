ANGOLA — Students in Trine University’s Teaching of Literacy course will offer online story times for elementary school-aged children from 10:30-11 a.m. during the next two Thursdays, April 16 and 23.
Trine students practice their read-aloud skills as part of their class.
“Typically this practice occurs during their clinical experiences and in front of school-age children,” said Ashley Overton, assistant professor in Trine’s Franks School of Education. “Due to the uniqueness of this semester, Trine students are now taking their read alouds online to a virtual classroom.”
Parents who are interested in having their children participate can email Overton at overtona@trine.edu to receive an invitation to the story time, which is hosted on the Zoom online conferencing platform.
“Reading aloud is one of the most important things parents and teachers can do with children,” said Overton. “Reading aloud exposes children to new vocabulary, fluency and expression, and most importantly, helps children recognize that reading can be pleasurable.”
