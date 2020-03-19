BUTLER — Butler’s Board of Works and City Council conducted business as usual Monday.
One of the items addressed was passage of an infectious disease outbreak response plan.
The plan outlines steps to protect employees and the public while maintaining operations and services.
The plan reads:
“Any sick employee will be asked to stay home. Department heads have the authority to send home any employee that he/she suspects may be ill. If an employee misses three or more days of work due to illness, they will be required to have a doctor’s note before returning to work. The clerk-treasurer and mayor must also approve the return to work.
“Any out-of-town meetings or classes will be considered on a case-by-case basis by the mayor and clerk-treasurer.
“City employees have the right to ask a customer or other member of the public to leave city-owned property if the person is displaying signs of illness.
“City employees will not enter any home for meter change-outs.
“Utility customers will be encouraged to use the drop box and website to make payments.
“Frequent cleaning of public areas will be done. Social distancing of 6 feet will be encouraged.
“The utility office may be closed to walk-in customers at the discretion of the mayor and clerk-treasurer.”
With that, by a 4-0 vote, City Council members Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson, Gale Ryan and Bill White approved a request to close city offices and Butler City Court to walk-in customers until further notice.
Utility customers and people with traffic tickets can pay their bills by mail, drop box or online.
Street Superintendent Eric Dohner said cleanup of Butler Cemetery and Butler Memorial Gardens will take place this week. Decorations not fastened to or contained within the concrete portion of headstone foundations or attached directly to a monument will be removed, per cemetery rules and regulations.
City Planner Steve Bingham told the Board of Works he is seeking quotes and samples of work from firms to revamp the City of Butler’s website.
Board members Johnson and Robert Haywood approved a contract not to exceed $4,500 per month with Ritter GIS of Plymouth, Michigan, for professional services with Butler’s CityWorks and GIS systems. GIS/IT coordinator Jennifer Reilly formerly performed those functions, but her last day with the city was March 13, as she accepted a position with the City of Fort Wayne.
BizTech will perform IT services, and Assistant Police Chief Matt Traster, during his off days, will also help with that function. Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said there are currently no plans to hire a replacement for Reilly.
Payment to Ritter GIS will be made from whichever department Ritter is performing work for at a given time.
Consultant Dave Wagner will work with Paul Welling from Donahue & Associates to develop strategies using the guaranteed savings plan for long-term control plan improvements at the wastewater treatment plant.
Wastewater Superintendent Brian Moore said Butler’s application has been submitted for the state revolving fund program. He noted that Wagner and Welling are also writing specifications for improvements.
