ANGOLA — Steuben County’s COVID-19 activity took a spike the past seven days, with eight deaths registered as positive cases remain high.
Though it was not a record, Steuben County logged 219 new positive COVID-19 test results for the week ending Wednesday. The last time Steuben County had fewer than 200 cases in a week was the week that ended Nov. 11.
“We have been notified of eight deaths associated within the last seven days. Steuben County has a total of 2,804 COVID-19 positive cases, and 36 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 2,452 considered recovered from COVID-19,” said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Steuben County Health Department.
Cases shot up across the board, the weekly demographic report from the Health Department said.
Steuben County continues to be ranked red for a high rate of virus spread.
“The Indiana Department of Health is reporting a positivity rate of all tested at 23.1%. The Indiana Department of Health has released (Wednesday) that Steuben County has a composite score of 3.0 or red,” Walsh said.
There are now four age categories where there are more than 400 cases all time. The high continues to be the 50-59 age group, now with 479 cases. That’s followed by 20-29 with 466, 40-49 with 422 and 60-69 with 412.
When the Health Department started releasing demographic data in mid-May, the 20-29 category was typically the highest age group in terms of cases. In recent weeks that has shifted to the 50-59 age group.
Much of the summer the 0-19 and 20-29 age groups combined for nearly half of all cases. That has since shifted to where almost all age groups have similar numbers of cases. Only 70-79 (214 cases) and 80 and older (131 cases) have less than 300 cases.
