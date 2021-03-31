INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re a 16- or 17-year-old and you want to get vaccinated — or a parent trying to sign up your teen for their shot — keep in mind that you may have to do a bit of traveling as those teens are only eligible to get the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer.
That means you’ll have to go either to Steuben, Allen or Elkhart counties to get one.
Starting today, any Hoosier age 16 and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but unlike adults who can get any one of the three vaccines currently in use in the U.S., teens 16 and 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine, a two-dose vaccine which was the first approved for emergency use in America back in mid-December, isn’t as widely available locally as the two-dose shot that came after it from Moderna.
The Pfizer vaccine, while highly effective, must be kept at ultra-cold storage which has limited the reach of the shot to locations that have the specialized freezers needed for it. The Moderna vaccine, also a two-shot vaccine, also has to be kept cold but at temperatures more attainable by health departments that have vaccine refrigerators for keeping vaccine inventory.
Health department clinics in Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb counties only stock Moderna vaccine — Noble County also recently received some one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines that it’s only offering on specific days when it has stock — so teens won’t be able to get their vaccines at any of those sites.
The closest local shot clinic is in Steuben County, although people signing up at the state vaccine registration at ourshot.in.gov will need to check how they’re signing up.
The clinic at the Steuben County Event Center at Crooked Lake is actually co-habitated by two clinics — a Cameron Memorial Community Hospital clinic distributing Pfizer vaccine and a Steuben County Health Department clinic giving out Moderna.
When people go online to sign up at ourshot.in.gov, they’ll need to choose the site labeled “CAMERON STEUBEN CO EVENT CTR PVAX.” The registration portal also indicated underneath that title that the clinic gives “Pfizer only.”
For those who don’t want to travel to Steuben County, the only other two regional locations that are distributing Pfizer vaccine are located in Fort Wayne and Elkhart.
The clinic set up at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum, located at 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne, and the Beacon Elkhart General Hospital clinic at 1215 Lawn Ave., Elkhart, are the only two bordering counties that distribute Pfizer.
After that, the next closest sites would be in Marion, Hartford City or South Bend, all three of which are more than an hour away from the four-county area.
None of the three vaccines on the market are currently approved for use in children under the age of 16, although clinical trials for those down to age 12 are currently ongoing.
It’s expected to be many months before results are collected and analyzed from those trials leading to a possible authorization for use in younger people, so children will have to go without the vaccines for now.
That being said, children have proven to be exceptionally resilient to COVID-19, with serious complications from the virus in youngster proving to be rare.
