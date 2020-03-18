WASHINGTON — Indiana Sen. Todd Young today voted to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which will provide emergency relief to help families, workers, and businesses affected by the coronavirus, including providing free testing, food aid and unemployment assistance.
Young issued the following statement after the Senate vote:
“American families, workers, and businesses need assistance now, and the package we voted on today is an important first step in delivering that relief. As I have said all along, this legislation is not perfect, but we cannot let the perfect be the enemy of the good. It is the responsibility of our government to act boldly during important times like these, and there is a real sense of urgency here in the Senate to come together and address both the health and economic well-being of the American people.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done, and the Senate will now begin work on a third economic relief package. I’m also going to continue pressing for the Senate to pass my bill that would provide disaster unemployment assistance to people who are unable to work due to the current coronavirus outbreak.
The Senate will now begin work on an additional economic relief package to assist workers and small businesses. Young will also continue to press for the passage of his bipartisan Coronavirus Worker Relief Act, which would provide immediate disaster unemployment assistance to workers who are ill, or caring for sick loved ones, so that they can take time off from work without the threat of financial harm. This temporary relief would help workers comply with public health guidance and safeguard the health of their families and our communities. Earlier this month, Young voted to pass $7.7 billion in emergency funding to help states combat the virus.
“Hoosiers can expect me to continue fighting for our state. I’m going to do everything in my power to ensure Indiana’s voice is heard, and to make certain our state has the resources needed to get people’s lives back to normal as soon as possible,” Young said.
