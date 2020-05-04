INDIANAPOLIS — After apologizing for snapping a photo without a mask while grabbing carryout on Saturday in Nashville, Gov. Eric Holcomb addressed the issue once again during Monday afternoon’s press conference.
“It was a reminder for me, an unforced error on my part,” Holcomb said. “I take a mask everywhere I go, I had the mask in the car.”
Holcomb said he believed he was only going to be in the restaurant for 30 seconds to pick up dinner. But, that was no excuse.
“No one was harder on myself than myself,” he said. “This should be a reminder to everyone.”
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer Indiana Department of Health, said this is where the hard work starts.
She said looking to a complete reopening of the state by July 4, is a constant reminder for us to break those old habits.
In looking at the staged approach to reopening the state Holcomb said he believed it was important to give Hoosiers a long term look, which featured incentives for doing the right things.
Holcomb said, we know wearing a mask is the best option.
Currently wearing a mask when out in public is only an recommendation, to help keep everyone safe.
Monday was the first day for Stage 2 opening of businesses within the state, with exceptions for three counties experiencing major outbreaks right now, allowing many places to reopen, although some at reduced capacity.
In Stage 2 houses of worship are allowed to reopen May 8, allowing larger groups to gather within churches around the state.
Holcomb said going forward this will be a good test for the state to see if we can manage this. He said if this can be managed, it gives the state confidence to look at other arenas.
“We need those church leaders to be responsible for their congregations,” he said.
Pastors and church leaders are asked to apply social distance standards, when hosting services.
Monday’s conference started with an update from Peter Lacy, commissioner of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
As the state’s BMV branches begin to reopen across the state, it will be done in a phased approach. Currently there are 55 locations across the state that are open to the public, via appointment. Since Friday the 55 BMVs have set 20,000 appointments, 17,000 of which are scheduled for this week. Appointments will be taken every 30 minutes. Branches will also have expanded hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Lacy said he is hoping all the branches across the state will be open by Memorial Day, in time for the June Primary Election.
Expiration dates of driver’s licenses and registrations have been extended through May 22, with the governor’s executive order.
“As of now there is no need to feel pressure, we are looking at the data and working up with the governor to extend that as we get all branches back open,” Lacy said.
