CROOKED LAKE — Steuben County might end up vacating its vaccination site at the Steuben County Event Center come May.
If all goes well, between stepped up efforts on the federal level and the Indiana State Department of Health being able to quickly distribute significant amounts of vaccine, the mass community clinic at the Steuben County Park could see its mission of vaccinating a majority of the people of the community against COVID-19 come to a close.
"We may be able to meet that deadline but it depends on the state of Indiana" being able to deliver vaccines, said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Steuben County Health Department.
Walsh said she wants to expand the vaccination stations at the Event Center so more people can be cycled through the facility.
With the Health Department now vaccinating people along side of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital there's the ability to handle more capacity.
Again, it all depends on getting the shots for the arms, not the arms for the shots. Demand has been great for vaccines on the local level, officials say.
Just this week the Health Department was granted permission to expand its footprint in the Event Center. Walsh said more space was needed to establish a call center so staff and volunteers would have a quiet space to help residents with questions about the program or needing help with registration.
"We needed a space off of the floor," Walsh said.
The local vaccine hotline is 624-5594. People may also register online, which is preferable, by visiting ourshot.in.gov. Registrations are all done electronically.
The vaccine clinic is a hub of activity between the Cameron employees, volunteers and people lining up for shots.
The din from all of the people is amplified by constant music playing at the clinic, almost giving it an upbeat, party atmosphere, depending on who is in charge of the playlist.
"We just have our own vibe because of the lakes," Walsh said with glee. "After all of the stress of the pandemic we could all use a little Jimmy Buffett or Otis Redding."
As of Wednesday, nearly 2,600 people had been vaccinated from Steuben County, said the state's vaccination website. Of that, almost 600 people have received both doses of the vaccine.
More than 4,000 people have been vaccinated in Steuben County, a number that's inflated by the health care workers from surrounding counties who have been inoculated. Cameron has served as a vaccination host for the four-county area for health care workers.
