PLYMOUTH — Nishikawa Cooper LLC is joining the ranks of Indiana companies helping to create the resources first responders need to stay safe in COVID-19 situations. The company is helping to produce and distribute polyethylene isolation gowns.
NISCO has five multi-function laser cutters at their Marshall County facility that are also commonly used in the garment industry. In the company’s normal day-to-day operations the cutters are part of the process of producing vehicle door sound dampening products. NISCO also operates a large production facility in Topeka.
The Marshall County Economic Development Corporation reported that it took NISCO less than a week to design the protective gear and begin production. Gowns are continuing to be manufactured and distributed to Indiana first responders daily. NISCO has already produced enough new gowns to distribute to every fire department in Marshall County.
“This is tremendous,” commented Scott Ford, associate vice president for economic development at the University of Notre Dame. “The example offers a ray of hope in these trying times. NISCO’s leadership provides a ‘proof-of-concept’ that will be so helpful in recruiting additional manufacturers to consider a similar path.”
“The re-engineering that NISCO’s pulled off is more than just genius... it’s a terrific example of who we are in Marshall County, Indiana” added Jerry Chavez, president and CEO of the Marshall County Economic Development Corporation.
