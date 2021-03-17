INDIANAPOLIS — More than 2/3rd of Indiana remains in blue ratings for COVID-19 spread this week, but northeast Indiana is one of the few places where spread is rated a little higher.
With the exception of Noble and Kosciusko counties, everywhere else in the northeast and central north of the state are in yellow.
Still, yellows and blue remain the two best ratings for COVID-19 spread and the state remains at its best overall position on the metrics to date.
This week, the state's county metrics hit another new best ever, with 65 counties in blue representing low spread of COVID-19. The other 27 counties are in yellow, representing moderate spread. There were no counties in orange or red for higher spread of the virus.
That being said, about half of the counties still hanging in yellow are within the northeast Indiana quadrant.
Locally, Noble County improved back to blue — a place it should have also been last week, more on that in a bit — but LaGrange County lost its hold on blue and bumped back up to yellow. Steuben and DeKalb counties remained yellow for another week.
Noble County dropped back to the lowest rating, a place where it during the March 3 ratings but lost on March 10. But Noble County Health Officer Terry Gaff said last week's yellow rating was actually an error.
Noble County's weekly cases included a backlog of cases from a January outbreak at the Noble County Jail that didn't get reported until recently. Those cases pushed the county to 100 cases per 100,000, the threshold floor for a higher scoring level that resulted in Noble County being pushed from blue to yellow.
"If you discount those people (the previously unreported cases) … that number should have been lower than 100, so we should have been blue," Gaff said.
Gaff filed an appeal with the state on the issue and it was granted, meaning that Noble County was retroactively given the blue color code for last week.
Gaff said that even though last week is over, getting the designation is important because it ensures Noble County can maintain blue-level gathering restrictions, which means events can go up to 250 people or up to 100% of their normal capacity. At yellow level restrictions — gatherings are limited to 100 people or up to 50% capacity.
Counties have to be at a better color grade for two consecutive weeks to loosen restrictions, so without the change Noble County would have to remain in the stricter limits for at least another week.
The change ensures that Noble County can enjoy the loosest restrictions right now.
"So we will be blue this week but also the advisory, the two-week thing will also be blue, even though on the map we were yellow last week," Gaff said. "Some people's livelihoods are dependent on these advisory things, these restrictions."
Noble County's per-capita case rate sits at 64 per 100,000, which is down from last week's reported 100 per 100,000. Positivity ticked up a little from 2.91% to 3.25%, but that's still below the 5% threshold, keeping Noble County blue.
For LaGrange County, a slip upward in its positivity rate has pushed that county back to yellow.
Case counts were unchanged from a week ago at 40 per 100,000, but positivity rose from 4.81% to 7.47%, which pushed LaGrange to a yellow rating.
Because of the increase, LaGrange County immediately loses its blue-level gathering restrictions and returns to yellow, which means events are limited to 100 people or 50% capacity with a health-department-approved safety plan.
To get back to blue, LaGrange will need to either drop to fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 or fall back under 5% positivity, or both.
Steuben and DeKalb counties stayed at yellow level for the fourth consecutive week, although Steuben County is sitting right on the line.
In Steuben County, cases were up a little at 80 per 100,000 from 66 per 100,000 while positivity dropped from 5.57% to 5%. That 5% is the threshold between two scoring groups — in order to get to blue, the county would have to fall under 5%, so Steuben remains barely in yellow for now.
DeKalb County saw improvement in both cases and positivity. Per-capita case rates dropped to 52 per 100,000 from 73 last week, while positivity dropped slightly from 6.01% to 5.43%. Falling below 5% positivity would push DeKalb County to blue, too.
Statewide, the 65 blue counties is the best ever for the state, representing 70.6% of Indiana's 92 counties.
Northeast Indiana sits as one of the few yellow regions. Aside from Steuben, DeKalb and LaGrange counties, Allen, Whitley, Huntington, Wells, Adams, Blackford, Elkhart counties are all yellow.
Outside of northeast and northern Indiana, the area west of the Indianapolis suburbs and south of Lafayette are yellow as well as a handful of counties in far southern Indiana.
Indiana’s mask mandate and gathering restrictions will remain in effect at least until the end of this month, as Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the public health emergency for the entirety of March.
Starting this week, Indiana is playing host to NCAA postseason basketball tournaments, which will bring hundreds of visitors from around the nation to the state, so Holcomb wanted to get through the events and ensure it doesn’t lead to any new outbreaks in the state before considering pulling back on statewide restrictions.
