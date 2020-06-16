AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents
Their ages are 26 and 37. and both are reported to be recovering at home.
Tuesday’s two cases are the fewest reported in the county on a single day since June 1, when only one case was confirmed.
DeKalb County now has seen 84 new cases since June 1, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 120 of its 122 virus patients. The average age of those 120 patients is 42 years. Only 24 are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only seven of the 120 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported three deaths from COVID-19: a 79-year-old man whose death was reported Monday; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported Thursday; and a 65-year-old man who died April 14.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release Tuesday.
LaGrange surge grows
Chalk up another day of double-digit COVID-19 case increases for LaGrange County.
As of Tuesday’s noon report from the Indiana State Department of Health, LaGrange County added another 17 cases, with its all-time total approaching 300 cases.
LaGrange County has logged more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 since Memorial Day, an increase that’s drawing additional scrutiny from health officials at both the state and local level.
Last week, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box singled out LaGrange County as an area of concern, saying hospitalizations in the county had been rising in contrast to statewide trends of decreasing hospitalizations.
Between May 26 and Monday, LaGrange County had logged 39 hospitalizations, accounting for about 18% of the new cases since Memorial Day. That total exceeded even neighboring Elkhart County, which has a population more than five times larger than LaGrange County and had experienced a similar surge of cases, adding more than 1,100 since the holiday weekend.
Of 29 patients still tracked by the Regenstrief Institute as of Tuesday, all 29 patients were 70 years old or older, including 21 men and eight women.
In response to the spike in cases and hospitalizations, the LaGrange County Health Department issued a countywide mask mandate on Monday, advising residents and visitors that they must wear masks when in close-quarters situations such as on public transportation or in van transports and anywhere out in public, indoor and outdoor, where maintaining distancing of 6 feet between people would not be possible.
On Tuesday, Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver was visiting both Elkhart and LaGrange counties to speak with local officials about the current situation.
LaGrange County is on pace to overtake Noble County for the highest case count in the four-county area. Elsewhere in the region, new cases slowed in comparison to recent days. Noble County recorded four new cases, while DeKalb added two and Steuben County increased one.
Noble and DeKalb counties also have seen sizable increases in new COVID-19 activity since Memorial Day, although neither has had a large percentage of hospitalizations.
Steuben County has been relatively quiet, adding only about one new case per day and having very few cases requiring hospitalization.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area as of Tuesday.
Noble County recorded six deaths in the past week, while DeKalb County had two.
